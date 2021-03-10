PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.