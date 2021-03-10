Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

