Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $55,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

