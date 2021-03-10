stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,360.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $334.44 million and $1,360.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,807.75 or 0.03213603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 185,006 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars.

