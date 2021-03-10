Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) to Hold

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.41.

SECYF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 58,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

