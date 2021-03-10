UniLayer Price Tops $0.81 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.29 million and $1.46 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

