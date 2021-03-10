Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avantor by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,153. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

