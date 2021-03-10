GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63,468.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.31 million and $63,468.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00493825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00533332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076288 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,808,477 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.