Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of SNMRF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.