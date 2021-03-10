Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) to Issue GBX 41.50 Dividend

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ULE stock traded down GBX 88 ($1.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,022 ($26.42). 178,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,081.07. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

