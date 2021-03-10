Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

DPSGY stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

