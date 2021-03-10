Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 106,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

