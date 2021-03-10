John Menzies’ (MZTLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MZTLF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. John Menzies has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
John Menzies Company Profile
