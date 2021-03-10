Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $123,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $433,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,236,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,464,057.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,740 shares of company stock worth $3,820,476. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

