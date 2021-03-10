Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 91,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

