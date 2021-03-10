Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

