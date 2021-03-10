Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 364,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 166,284 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

