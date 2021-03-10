9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

NMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

