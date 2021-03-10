Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,715. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

