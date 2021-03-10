Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 46,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,253. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after buying an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.