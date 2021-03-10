Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JKPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JKPTF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

