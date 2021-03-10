CIBC Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $1.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

