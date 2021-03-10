CIBC Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $1.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

