Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,420 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN stock opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.63.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

