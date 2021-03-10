Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.72 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

