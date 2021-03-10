Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44.

