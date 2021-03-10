Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 628 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

