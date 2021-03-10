Assetmark Inc. Sells 704 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

