Assetmark Inc. Invests $40,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.