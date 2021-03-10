UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $396,151.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

