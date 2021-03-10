Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) shares rose 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 20,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

DCBOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

