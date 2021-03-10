Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 1,189,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,738,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40.

About Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

