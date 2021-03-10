Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.44

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.44 and traded as high as C$40.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$40.39, with a volume of 73,636 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

