Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Up to $54.80

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.80 ($0.72), but opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.75). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 268,099 shares.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.78. The stock has a market cap of £81.14 million and a PE ratio of -23.92.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

