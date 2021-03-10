Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.