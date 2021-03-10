Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,413,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.