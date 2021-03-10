International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.84

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.84 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 212.20 ($2.77). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 31,089,820 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

The stock has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

