Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.57

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 198816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

