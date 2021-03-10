Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vistra by 26.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

