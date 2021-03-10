Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $221.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

