Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of AAP opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

