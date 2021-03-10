Aviva PLC Acquires 330 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

