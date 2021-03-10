Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of TCOM opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

