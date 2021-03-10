Klimatas (KTS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,968.76 and approximately $579.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

