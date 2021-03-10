Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $57,638.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00241803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00059536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00089995 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,745,243 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.