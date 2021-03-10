Rope One Day Volume Reaches $29,365.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $29,365.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be bought for approximately $59.26 or 0.00105872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00504418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00074479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00540963 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

