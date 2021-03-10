Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

