Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 10,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 54,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 112.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,185,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 494,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

