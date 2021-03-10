Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

