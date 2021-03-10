Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 31,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

