Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Kraton worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kraton by 192.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

